Latest News

Home » Latest News » BC-BBA--Top Ten

BC-BBA–Top Ten

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 5:45 pm 05/21/2017 05:45pm
Share

BC-BBA–Top Ten

BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
AGarcia ChW 40 154 26 55 .357
Trout LAA 40 140 31 49 .350
Dickerson TB 43 170 30 59 .347
SCastro NYY 41 170 31 58 .341
Segura Sea 32 139 26 47 .338
Judge NYY 39 140 35 45 .321
Bogaerts Bos 38 147 21 47 .320
Pillar Tor 43 175 29 54 .309
Altuve Hou 43 163 28 50 .307
Sano Min 38 131 27 40 .305
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Yonder Alonso, Oakland, 12; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 11; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 11; 6 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; AGarcia, Chicago, 34; Sano, Minnesota, 33; Pujols, Los Angeles, 32; Mazara, Texas, 31; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 31; Judge, New York, 30; 3 tied at 29.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 6-2; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0; Fulmer, Detroit, 5-1; Bundy, Baltimore, 5-2; JVargas, Kansas City, 5-2; Triggs, Oakland, 5-2; Tanaka, New York, 5-3; Morton, Houston, 5-3; 3 tied at 4-1.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » BC-BBA--Top Ten
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News