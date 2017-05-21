BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|AGarcia ChW
|40
|154
|26
|55
|.357
|Trout LAA
|40
|140
|31
|49
|.350
|Dickerson TB
|43
|170
|30
|59
|.347
|SCastro NYY
|41
|170
|31
|58
|.341
|Segura Sea
|32
|139
|26
|47
|.338
|Judge NYY
|39
|140
|35
|45
|.321
|Bogaerts Bos
|38
|147
|21
|47
|.320
|Pillar Tor
|43
|175
|29
|54
|.309
|Altuve Hou
|43
|163
|28
|50
|.307
|Sano Min
|38
|131
|27
|40
|.305
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Yonder Alonso, Oakland, 12; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 11; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 11; 6 tied at 10.
Cruz, Seattle, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; AGarcia, Chicago, 34; Sano, Minnesota, 33; Pujols, Los Angeles, 32; Mazara, Texas, 31; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 31; Judge, New York, 30; 3 tied at 29.
Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 6-2; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0; Fulmer, Detroit, 5-1; Bundy, Baltimore, 5-2; JVargas, Kansas City, 5-2; Triggs, Oakland, 5-2; Tanaka, New York, 5-3; Morton, Houston, 5-3; 3 tied at 4-1.