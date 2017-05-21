BC-BBA–Top Ten

Latest News

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 1:13 am 05/21/2017 01:13am
BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
AGarcia ChW 40 154 26 55 .357
SCastro NYY 40 166 31 58 .349
Dickerson TB 42 166 29 57 .343
Trout LAA 39 137 29 47 .343
Segura Sea 32 139 26 47 .338
Judge NYY 38 136 35 45 .331
Bogaerts Bos 38 147 21 47 .320
Altuve Hou 42 159 27 49 .308
Pillar Tor 42 172 29 53 .308
Cruz Sea 43 152 18 46 .303
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 15; Gallo, Texas, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Alonso, Oakland, 12; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 11; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 11; 5 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 36; AGarcia, Chicago, 34; Pujols, Los Angeles, 32; Mazara, Texas, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 31; Sano, Minnesota, 30; Judge, New York, 30; 3 tied at 29.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 6-2; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0; Fulmer, Detroit, 5-1; Bundy, Baltimore, 5-2; JVargas, Kansas City, 5-2; Triggs, Oakland, 5-2; Tanaka, New York, 5-3; Morton, Houston, 5-3; 3 tied at 4-1.

Latest News