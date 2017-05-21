BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|AGarcia ChW
|40
|154
|26
|55
|.357
|SCastro NYY
|40
|166
|31
|58
|.349
|Dickerson TB
|42
|166
|29
|57
|.343
|Trout LAA
|39
|137
|29
|47
|.343
|Segura Sea
|32
|139
|26
|47
|.338
|Judge NYY
|38
|136
|35
|45
|.331
|Bogaerts Bos
|38
|147
|21
|47
|.320
|Altuve Hou
|42
|159
|27
|49
|.308
|Pillar Tor
|42
|172
|29
|53
|.308
|Cruz Sea
|43
|152
|18
|46
|.303
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 15; Gallo, Texas, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Alonso, Oakland, 12; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 11; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 11; 5 tied at 10.
Cruz, Seattle, 36; AGarcia, Chicago, 34; Pujols, Los Angeles, 32; Mazara, Texas, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 31; Sano, Minnesota, 30; Judge, New York, 30; 3 tied at 29.
Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 6-2; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0; Fulmer, Detroit, 5-1; Bundy, Baltimore, 5-2; JVargas, Kansas City, 5-2; Triggs, Oakland, 5-2; Tanaka, New York, 5-3; Morton, Houston, 5-3; 3 tied at 4-1.