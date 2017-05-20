BC-BBA–Top Ten

Latest News

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017
BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
SCastro NYY 40 166 31 58 .349
Segura Sea 31 135 26 47 .348
Dickerson TB 42 166 29 57 .343
Trout LAA 39 137 29 47 .343
AGarcia ChW 39 149 23 51 .342
Judge NYY 38 136 35 45 .331
Bogaerts Bos 38 147 21 47 .320
Cruz Sea 42 149 18 46 .309
Altuve Hou 42 159 27 49 .308
Pillar Tor 42 172 29 53 .308
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 15; Gallo, Texas, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Alonso, Oakland, 12; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 11; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 11; 5 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 36; Pujols, Los Angeles, 32; Mazara, Texas, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 31; Sano, Minnesota, 30; Judge, New York, 30; Gallo, Texas, 29; Alonso, Oakland, 29; Smoak, Toronto, 29.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 6-2; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0; Fulmer, Detroit, 5-1; Bundy, Baltimore, 5-2; JVargas, Kansas City, 5-2; Triggs, Oakland, 5-2; Tanaka, New York, 5-3; Morton, Houston, 5-3; 3 tied at 4-1.

