BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|SCastro NYY
|40
|166
|31
|58
|.349
|Segura Sea
|31
|135
|26
|47
|.348
|Trout LAA
|38
|135
|28
|47
|.348
|Dickerson TB
|42
|166
|29
|57
|.343
|AGarcia ChW
|39
|149
|23
|51
|.342
|Judge NYY
|38
|136
|35
|45
|.331
|Bogaerts Bos
|38
|147
|21
|47
|.320
|Cruz Sea
|42
|149
|18
|46
|.309
|Altuve Hou
|42
|159
|27
|49
|.308
|Pillar Tor
|41
|167
|27
|51
|.305
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 15; Gallo, Texas, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Alonso, Oakland, 12; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 11; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 11; Cruz, Seattle, 10; Sano, Minnesota, 10; Moustakas, Kansas City, 10.
Cruz, Seattle, 36; Pujols, Los Angeles, 32; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Sano, Minnesota, 30; Judge, New York, 30; Gallo, Texas, 29; Mazara, Texas, 29; Alonso, Oakland, 29; 3 tied at 28.
Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 6-2; Fulmer, Detroit, 5-1; Bundy, Baltimore, 5-2; JVargas, Kansas City, 5-2; Triggs, Oakland, 5-2; Tanaka, New York, 5-3; Morton, Houston, 5-3; Givens, Baltimore, 4-0; Griffin, Texas, 4-0.