BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Segura Sea
|30
|131
|26
|47
|.359
|SCastro NYY
|39
|162
|30
|57
|.352
|AGarcia ChW
|38
|145
|23
|51
|.352
|Trout LAA
|38
|135
|28
|47
|.348
|Dickerson TB
|41
|163
|26
|55
|.337
|Bogaerts Bos
|36
|139
|20
|46
|.331
|Judge NYY
|37
|133
|32
|43
|.323
|Cruz Sea
|41
|145
|18
|46
|.317
|Altuve Hou
|41
|155
|27
|48
|.310
|Pillar Tor
|41
|167
|27
|51
|.305
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Alonso, Oakland, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 12; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 11; Cruz, Seattle, 10; Sano, Minnesota, 10; Moustakas, Kansas City, 10; 8 tied at 9.
Cruz, Seattle, 36; Pujols, Los Angeles, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Sano, Minnesota, 30; Gallo, Texas, 29; Mazara, Texas, 29; Alonso, Oakland, 29; Judge, New York, 29; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 29; 2 tied at 28.
Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 6-2; Fulmer, Detroit, 5-1; Bundy, Baltimore, 5-2; Tanaka, New York, 5-2; JVargas, Kansas City, 5-2; Triggs, Oakland, 5-2; Morton, Houston, 5-3; Griffin, Texas, 4-0; McCullers, Houston, 4-1.