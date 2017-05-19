BC-BBA–Top Ten

Latest News

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 11:21 pm 05/19/2017 11:21pm
BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Segura Sea 30 131 26 47 .359
SCastro NYY 39 162 30 57 .352
AGarcia ChW 38 145 23 51 .352
Trout LAA 38 135 28 47 .348
Dickerson TB 41 163 26 55 .337
Bogaerts Bos 36 139 20 46 .331
Judge NYY 37 133 32 43 .323
Cruz Sea 41 145 18 46 .317
Altuve Hou 41 155 27 48 .310
Pillar Tor 41 167 27 51 .305
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Alonso, Oakland, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 12; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 11; Cruz, Seattle, 10; Sano, Minnesota, 10; Moustakas, Kansas City, 10; 8 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 36; Pujols, Los Angeles, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Sano, Minnesota, 30; Gallo, Texas, 29; Mazara, Texas, 29; Alonso, Oakland, 29; Judge, New York, 29; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 29; 2 tied at 28.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 6-2; Fulmer, Detroit, 5-1; Bundy, Baltimore, 5-2; Tanaka, New York, 5-2; JVargas, Kansas City, 5-2; Triggs, Oakland, 5-2; Morton, Houston, 5-3; Griffin, Texas, 4-0; McCullers, Houston, 4-1.

