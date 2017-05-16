Latest News

BC-BBA–Top Ten

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 10:20 pm 05/16/2017 10:20pm
BC-BBA–Top Ten

BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Segura Sea 27 119 24 44 .370
Trout LAA 35 125 26 44 .352
Bogaerts Bos 33 127 18 43 .339
SCastro NYY 35 145 26 49 .338
AGarcia ChW 35 131 21 44 .336
Dickerson TB 39 153 24 51 .333
Cruz Sea 38 135 17 43 .319
Judge NYY 33 117 30 37 .316
Pillar Tor 40 163 27 51 .313
LGarcia ChW 32 104 15 32 .308
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 14; Gallo, Texas, 12; Alonso, Oakland, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 11; Sano, Minnesota, 10; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 10; 6 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 33; Sano, Minnesota, 30; Alonso, Oakland, 29; Judge, New York, 29; Cano, Seattle, 28; Gallo, Texas, 27; Trout, Los Angeles, 27; Pujols, Los Angeles, 27; Mazara, Texas, 26; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 26.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 6-1; Bundy, Baltimore, 5-1; JVargas, Kansas City, 5-1; Tanaka, New York, 5-2; Triggs, Oakland, 5-2; Morton, Houston, 5-2; Griffin, Texas, 4-0; Fulmer, Detroit, 4-1; Hughes, Minnesota, 4-1.

