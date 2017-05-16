BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Segura Sea
|27
|119
|24
|44
|.370
|Trout LAA
|35
|125
|26
|44
|.352
|Bogaerts Bos
|33
|127
|18
|43
|.339
|SCastro NYY
|35
|145
|26
|49
|.338
|AGarcia ChW
|35
|131
|21
|44
|.336
|Dickerson TB
|39
|153
|24
|51
|.333
|Cruz Sea
|38
|135
|17
|43
|.319
|Judge NYY
|33
|117
|30
|37
|.316
|Pillar Tor
|40
|163
|27
|51
|.313
|LGarcia ChW
|32
|104
|15
|32
|.308
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 14; Gallo, Texas, 12; Alonso, Oakland, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 11; Sano, Minnesota, 10; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 10; 6 tied at 9.
Cruz, Seattle, 33; Sano, Minnesota, 30; Alonso, Oakland, 29; Judge, New York, 29; Cano, Seattle, 28; Gallo, Texas, 27; Trout, Los Angeles, 27; Pujols, Los Angeles, 27; Mazara, Texas, 26; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 26.
Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 6-1; Bundy, Baltimore, 5-1; JVargas, Kansas City, 5-1; Tanaka, New York, 5-2; Triggs, Oakland, 5-2; Morton, Houston, 5-2; Griffin, Texas, 4-0; Fulmer, Detroit, 4-1; Hughes, Minnesota, 4-1.