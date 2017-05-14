BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Segura Sea
|25
|112
|22
|41
|.366
|Trout LAA
|33
|121
|24
|42
|.347
|AGarcia ChW
|33
|124
|20
|43
|.347
|SCastro NYY
|33
|135
|23
|46
|.341
|Bogaerts Bos
|32
|124
|18
|42
|.339
|Dickerson TB
|36
|138
|19
|45
|.326
|Cruz Sea
|36
|130
|16
|42
|.323
|Pillar Tor
|37
|149
|23
|47
|.315
|Judge NYY
|31
|111
|28
|35
|.315
|Betts Bos
|33
|131
|20
|40
|.305
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Alonso, Oakland, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Sano, Minnesota, 10; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 10; MaGonzalez, Houston, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; 5 tied at 8.
Cruz, Seattle, 31; Sano, Minnesota, 30; Alonso, Oakland, 29; Cano, Seattle, 28; Judge, New York, 28; Gallo, Texas, 27; Pujols, Los Angeles, 27; Mazara, Texas, 25; AGarcia, Chicago, 25; Betts, Boston, 25.
Keuchel, Houston, 6-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 6-1; Bundy, Baltimore, 5-1; Tanaka, New York, 5-1; JVargas, Kansas City, 5-1; Triggs, Oakland, 5-2; Griffin, Texas, 4-0; Fulmer, Detroit, 4-1; Hughes, Minnesota, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.