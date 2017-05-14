Latest News

BC-BBA–Top Ten

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 4:22 pm 05/14/2017 04:22pm
BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Segura Sea 25 112 22 41 .366
Trout LAA 33 121 24 42 .347
AGarcia ChW 33 124 20 43 .347
SCastro NYY 33 135 23 46 .341
Bogaerts Bos 32 124 18 42 .339
Dickerson TB 36 138 19 45 .326
Cruz Sea 36 130 16 42 .323
Pillar Tor 37 149 23 47 .315
Judge NYY 31 111 28 35 .315
Betts Bos 33 131 20 40 .305
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Alonso, Oakland, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Sano, Minnesota, 10; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 10; MaGonzalez, Houston, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; 5 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 31; Sano, Minnesota, 30; Alonso, Oakland, 29; Cano, Seattle, 28; Judge, New York, 28; Gallo, Texas, 27; Pujols, Los Angeles, 27; Mazara, Texas, 25; AGarcia, Chicago, 25; Betts, Boston, 25.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 6-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 6-1; Bundy, Baltimore, 5-1; Tanaka, New York, 5-1; JVargas, Kansas City, 5-1; Triggs, Oakland, 5-2; Griffin, Texas, 4-0; Fulmer, Detroit, 4-1; Hughes, Minnesota, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.

Topics:
