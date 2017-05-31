BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Dickerson TB
|51
|208
|39
|72
|.346
|Segura Sea
|41
|177
|29
|61
|.345
|Bogaerts Bos
|47
|183
|31
|62
|.339
|Trout LAA
|47
|163
|36
|55
|.337
|AGarcia ChW
|49
|186
|27
|61
|.328
|Judge NYY
|47
|167
|39
|54
|.323
|SCastro NYY
|49
|199
|34
|64
|.322
|Altuve Hou
|53
|204
|36
|65
|.319
|Correa Hou
|48
|187
|35
|59
|.316
|Brantley Cle
|44
|170
|22
|51
|.300
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 17; Gallo, Texas, 16; KDavis, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Alonso, Oakland, 14; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 14; Springer, Houston, 13; Moustakas, Kansas City, 13; 6 tied at 12.
Cruz, Seattle, 42; Sano, Minnesota, 39; Pujols, Los Angeles, 38; AGarcia, Chicago, 37; Judge, New York, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Mazara, Texas, 35; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 35; 4 tied at 34.
Keuchel, Houston, 8-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-2; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Stroman, Toronto, 6-2; Sale, Boston, 6-2; Pineda, New York, 6-2; Bundy, Baltimore, 6-3; JVargas, Kansas City, 6-3; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0; Andriese, Tampa Bay, 5-1.