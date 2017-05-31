Latest News

BC-BBA–Top Ten

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017
BC-BBA–Top Ten

BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Dickerson TB 51 208 39 72 .346
Segura Sea 41 177 29 61 .345
Bogaerts Bos 47 183 31 62 .339
Trout LAA 47 163 36 55 .337
AGarcia ChW 49 186 27 61 .328
Judge NYY 47 167 39 54 .323
SCastro NYY 49 199 34 64 .322
Altuve Hou 53 204 36 65 .319
Correa Hou 48 187 35 59 .316
Brantley Cle 44 170 22 51 .300
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 17; Gallo, Texas, 16; KDavis, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Alonso, Oakland, 14; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 14; Springer, Houston, 13; Moustakas, Kansas City, 13; 6 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 42; Sano, Minnesota, 39; Pujols, Los Angeles, 38; AGarcia, Chicago, 37; Judge, New York, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Mazara, Texas, 35; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 35; 4 tied at 34.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 8-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-2; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Stroman, Toronto, 6-2; Sale, Boston, 6-2; Pineda, New York, 6-2; Bundy, Baltimore, 6-3; JVargas, Kansas City, 6-3; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0; Andriese, Tampa Bay, 5-1.

Latest News
