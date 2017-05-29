BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Trout LAA
|47
|163
|36
|55
|.337
|Dickerson TB
|49
|199
|37
|67
|.337
|Segura Sea
|40
|171
|29
|57
|.333
|AGarcia ChW
|48
|181
|26
|59
|.326
|Bogaerts Bos
|46
|178
|30
|58
|.326
|SCastro NYY
|48
|194
|33
|62
|.320
|Judge NYY
|46
|163
|38
|52
|.319
|Correa Hou
|46
|177
|33
|55
|.311
|Altuve Hou
|51
|195
|33
|60
|.308
|Hosmer KC
|49
|185
|22
|56
|.303
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Alonso, Oakland, 14; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 14; Moustakas, Kansas City, 13; 4 tied at 12.
Cruz, Seattle, 42; Sano, Minnesota, 39; AGarcia, Chicago, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Judge, New York, 35; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 35; Pujols, Los Angeles, 34; Smoak, Toronto, 34; Cano, Seattle, 33; 4 tied at 32.
Keuchel, Houston, 8-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-2; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Stroman, Toronto, 6-2; Pineda, New York, 6-2; Bundy, Baltimore, 6-3; JVargas, Kansas City, 6-3; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0; Andriese, Tampa Bay, 5-1; 3 tied at 5-2.