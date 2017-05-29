Latest News

Home » Latest News » BC-BBA--Top Ten

BC-BBA–Top Ten

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 5:36 pm 05/29/2017 05:36pm
Share

BC-BBA–Top Ten

BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Segura Sea 39 168 28 57 .339
Trout LAA 47 163 36 55 .337
Dickerson TB 49 199 37 67 .337
AGarcia ChW 48 181 26 59 .326
Bogaerts Bos 46 178 30 58 .326
SCastro NYY 48 194 33 62 .320
Judge NYY 46 163 38 52 .319
Brantley Cle 41 158 21 48 .304
Hosmer KC 49 185 22 56 .303
Correa Hou 45 172 30 52 .302
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; KDavis, Oakland, 15; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 14; Alonso, Oakland, 13; Moustakas, Kansas City, 13; Cruz, Seattle, 12; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 12; 7 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 41; Sano, Minnesota, 37; AGarcia, Chicago, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Judge, New York, 35; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 35; Pujols, Los Angeles, 34; Gallo, Texas, 32; Mazara, Texas, 32; Cano, Seattle, 32.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 8-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-2; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Pineda, New York, 6-2; Bundy, Baltimore, 6-3; JVargas, Kansas City, 6-3; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0; Andriese, Tampa Bay, 5-1; 3 tied at 5-2.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » BC-BBA--Top Ten
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Memorial Day 2017

Images of Memorial Day 2017 captured from across the nation.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News