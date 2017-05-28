BC-BBA–Top Ten

Latest News

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 5:18 pm 05/28/2017 05:18pm
BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Segura Sea 39 168 28 57 .339
Trout LAA 47 163 36 55 .337
AGarcia ChW 47 178 26 59 .331
Bogaerts Bos 45 175 30 58 .331
Dickerson TB 48 191 35 63 .330
SCastro NYY 47 191 32 62 .325
Judge NYY 45 159 37 51 .321
Brantley Cle 41 158 21 48 .304
Hosmer KC 49 185 22 56 .303
Correa Hou 45 172 30 52 .302
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; KDavis, Oakland, 15; Alonso, Oakland, 13; Moustakas, Kansas City, 13; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 13; Cruz, Seattle, 12; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 12; 7 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 41; Sano, Minnesota, 37; AGarcia, Chicago, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Pujols, Los Angeles, 34; Judge, New York, 34; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 34; Gallo, Texas, 32; Mazara, Texas, 32; Cano, Seattle, 32.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 8-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-2; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Pineda, New York, 6-2; JVargas, Kansas City, 6-3; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0; Andriese, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Stroman, Toronto, 5-2; Sale, Boston, 5-2; Sabathia, New York, 5-2.

