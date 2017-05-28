BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Trout LAA
|46
|161
|36
|55
|.342
|Segura Sea
|38
|163
|27
|55
|.337
|Bogaerts Bos
|44
|171
|30
|57
|.333
|AGarcia ChW
|47
|178
|26
|59
|.331
|Dickerson TB
|48
|191
|35
|63
|.330
|SCastro NYY
|47
|191
|32
|62
|.325
|Judge NYY
|45
|159
|37
|51
|.321
|Brantley Cle
|41
|158
|21
|48
|.304
|Hosmer KC
|49
|185
|22
|56
|.303
|Altuve Hou
|49
|186
|31
|56
|.301
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; KDavis, Oakland, 15; Alonso, Oakland, 13; Moustakas, Kansas City, 13; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 13; Cruz, Seattle, 12; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 12; 6 tied at 11.
Cruz, Seattle, 40; Sano, Minnesota, 37; AGarcia, Chicago, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Pujols, Los Angeles, 34; Judge, New York, 34; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 34; Gallo, Texas, 32; Mazara, Texas, 32; KDavis, Oakland, 31.
Keuchel, Houston, 8-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-2; Pineda, New York, 6-2; JVargas, Kansas City, 6-3; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0; Andriese, Tampa Bay, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Stroman, Toronto, 5-2; Sale, Boston, 5-2; Sabathia, New York, 5-2.