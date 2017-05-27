Latest News

Home » Latest News » BC-BBA--Top Ten

BC-BBA–Top Ten

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 10:22 pm 05/27/2017 10:22pm
Share

BC-BBA–Top Ten

BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Trout LAA 46 161 36 55 .342
Segura Sea 38 163 27 55 .337
Bogaerts Bos 44 171 30 57 .333
AGarcia ChW 47 178 26 59 .331
Dickerson TB 48 191 35 63 .330
SCastro NYY 46 187 31 61 .326
Judge NYY 44 155 36 49 .316
Lowrie Oak 47 178 29 54 .303
Altuve Hou 49 186 31 56 .301
Hosmer KC 48 181 22 54 .298
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Judge, New York, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 14; Alonso, Oakland, 13; Moustakas, Kansas City, 13; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 13; Cruz, Seattle, 12; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 12; 6 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 40; Sano, Minnesota, 37; AGarcia, Chicago, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Pujols, Los Angeles, 34; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 34; Mazara, Texas, 32; Gallo, Texas, 31; 6 tied at 30.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 8-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-2; JVargas, Kansas City, 6-3; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0; Andriese, Tampa Bay, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Stroman, Toronto, 5-2; Sale, Boston, 5-2; Sabathia, New York, 5-2; Pineda, New York, 5-2.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » BC-BBA--Top Ten
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News