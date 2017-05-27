BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Trout LAA
|46
|161
|36
|55
|.342
|AGarcia ChW
|46
|174
|26
|59
|.339
|Segura Sea
|38
|163
|27
|55
|.337
|Bogaerts Bos
|44
|171
|30
|57
|.333
|Dickerson TB
|48
|191
|35
|63
|.330
|SCastro NYY
|46
|187
|31
|61
|.326
|Judge NYY
|44
|155
|36
|49
|.316
|Lowrie Oak
|47
|178
|29
|54
|.303
|Hosmer KC
|47
|180
|22
|54
|.300
|Abreu ChW
|46
|184
|30
|55
|.299
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Judge, New York, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 14; Alonso, Oakland, 13; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 13; Cruz, Seattle, 12; Moustakas, Kansas City, 12; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 12; 5 tied at 11.
Cruz, Seattle, 40; Sano, Minnesota, 37; AGarcia, Chicago, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Pujols, Los Angeles, 34; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 34; Mazara, Texas, 32; Gallo, Texas, 31; 6 tied at 30.
Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-2; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0; Andriese, Tampa Bay, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Stroman, Toronto, 5-2; Sale, Boston, 5-2; Sabathia, New York, 5-2; Pineda, New York, 5-2; 7 tied at 5-3.