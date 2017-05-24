BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Trout LAA
|43
|150
|34
|52
|.347
|Dickerson TB
|46
|182
|32
|61
|.335
|AGarcia ChW
|44
|165
|26
|55
|.333
|Segura Sea
|35
|151
|26
|50
|.331
|Bogaerts Bos
|40
|155
|26
|51
|.329
|SCastro NYY
|44
|180
|31
|59
|.328
|Judge NYY
|42
|149
|36
|47
|.315
|Cano Sea
|36
|142
|21
|43
|.303
|Pillar Tor
|45
|185
|30
|56
|.303
|Lowrie Oak
|45
|170
|29
|51
|.300
|Sano Min
|42
|150
|32
|45
|.300
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Judge, New York, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 14; Alonso, Oakland, 13; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 12; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 12; 4 tied at 11.
Cruz, Seattle, 37; Sano, Minnesota, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Pujols, Los Angeles, 34; AGarcia, Chicago, 34; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 32; Mazara, Texas, 31; Gallo, Texas, 30; Alonso, Oakland, 30; Judge, New York, 30.
Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-2; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Stroman, Toronto, 5-2; Pineda, New York, 5-2; Fulmer, Detroit, 5-2; Darvish, Texas, 5-2; 5 tied at 5-3.