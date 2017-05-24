BC-BBA–Top Ten

Latest News

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 10:14 pm 05/24/2017 10:14pm
BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Trout LAA 43 150 34 52 .347
Dickerson TB 46 182 32 61 .335
AGarcia ChW 44 165 26 55 .333
Segura Sea 35 151 26 50 .331
Bogaerts Bos 40 155 26 51 .329
SCastro NYY 44 180 31 59 .328
Judge NYY 42 149 36 47 .315
Cano Sea 36 142 21 43 .303
Pillar Tor 45 185 30 56 .303
Lowrie Oak 45 170 29 51 .300
Sano Min 42 150 32 45 .300
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Judge, New York, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 14; Alonso, Oakland, 13; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 12; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 12; 4 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 37; Sano, Minnesota, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Pujols, Los Angeles, 34; AGarcia, Chicago, 34; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 32; Mazara, Texas, 31; Gallo, Texas, 30; Alonso, Oakland, 30; Judge, New York, 30.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-2; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Stroman, Toronto, 5-2; Pineda, New York, 5-2; Fulmer, Detroit, 5-2; Darvish, Texas, 5-2; 5 tied at 5-3.

Latest News
