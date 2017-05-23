BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Dickerson TB
|44
|174
|31
|60
|.345
|Trout LAA
|41
|143
|31
|49
|.343
|AGarcia ChW
|42
|161
|26
|55
|.342
|Segura Sea
|34
|147
|26
|50
|.340
|SCastro NYY
|43
|176
|31
|59
|.335
|Bogaerts Bos
|39
|150
|22
|48
|.320
|Judge NYY
|41
|146
|36
|46
|.315
|Sano Min
|41
|145
|31
|45
|.310
|Pillar Tor
|43
|175
|29
|54
|.309
|Altuve Hou
|44
|167
|28
|51
|.305
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Alonso, Oakland, 12; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 12; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 12; 4 tied at 11.
Cruz, Seattle, 37; Sano, Minnesota, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; AGarcia, Chicago, 34; Pujols, Los Angeles, 32; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 32; Mazara, Texas, 31; Judge, New York, 30; 3 tied at 29.
Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-2; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0; Pineda, New York, 5-2; Fulmer, Detroit, 5-2; Darvish, Texas, 5-2; 5 tied at 5-3.