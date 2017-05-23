BC-BBA–Top Ten

Latest News

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 10:10 pm 05/23/2017 10:10pm
BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Dickerson TB 44 174 31 60 .345
Trout LAA 41 143 31 49 .343
AGarcia ChW 42 161 26 55 .342
Segura Sea 34 147 26 50 .340
SCastro NYY 43 176 31 59 .335
Bogaerts Bos 39 150 22 48 .320
Judge NYY 41 146 36 46 .315
Sano Min 41 145 31 45 .310
Pillar Tor 43 175 29 54 .309
Altuve Hou 44 167 28 51 .305
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Alonso, Oakland, 12; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 12; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 12; 4 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 37; Sano, Minnesota, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; AGarcia, Chicago, 34; Pujols, Los Angeles, 32; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 32; Mazara, Texas, 31; Judge, New York, 30; 3 tied at 29.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-2; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0; Pineda, New York, 5-2; Fulmer, Detroit, 5-2; Darvish, Texas, 5-2; 5 tied at 5-3.

