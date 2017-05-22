Latest News

Home » Latest News » BC-BBA--Top Ten

BC-BBA–Top Ten

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 10:01 pm 05/22/2017 10:01pm
Share

BC-BBA–Top Ten

BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
AGarcia ChW 41 157 26 55 .350
Trout LAA 40 140 31 49 .350
Dickerson TB 43 170 30 59 .347
Segura Sea 33 143 26 48 .336
SCastro NYY 42 173 31 58 .335
Bogaerts Bos 39 150 22 48 .320
Judge NYY 40 143 36 45 .315
Pillar Tor 43 175 29 54 .309
Hosmer KC 44 169 20 52 .308
Altuve Hou 43 163 28 50 .307
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Alonso, Oakland, 12; Cruz, Seattle, 11; SPerez, Kansas City, 11; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 11; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 11; 6 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Sano, Minnesota, 34; AGarcia, Chicago, 34; Pujols, Los Angeles, 32; Mazara, Texas, 31; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 31; Judge, New York, 30; 3 tied at 29.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 6-2; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0; Fulmer, Detroit, 5-1; Bundy, Baltimore, 5-2; Pineda, New York, 5-2; Darvish, Texas, 5-2; 4 tied at 5-3.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » BC-BBA--Top Ten
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

142nd Preakness Stakes

Highlights of the 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course in Baltimore on Saturday, May 20.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News