BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|AGarcia ChW
|41
|157
|26
|55
|.350
|Trout LAA
|40
|140
|31
|49
|.350
|Dickerson TB
|43
|170
|30
|59
|.347
|Segura Sea
|33
|143
|26
|48
|.336
|SCastro NYY
|42
|173
|31
|58
|.335
|Bogaerts Bos
|39
|150
|22
|48
|.320
|Judge NYY
|40
|143
|36
|45
|.315
|Pillar Tor
|43
|175
|29
|54
|.309
|Hosmer KC
|44
|169
|20
|52
|.308
|Altuve Hou
|43
|163
|28
|50
|.307
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Alonso, Oakland, 12; Cruz, Seattle, 11; SPerez, Kansas City, 11; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 11; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 11; 6 tied at 10.
Cruz, Seattle, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Sano, Minnesota, 34; AGarcia, Chicago, 34; Pujols, Los Angeles, 32; Mazara, Texas, 31; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 31; Judge, New York, 30; 3 tied at 29.
Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 6-2; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0; Fulmer, Detroit, 5-1; Bundy, Baltimore, 5-2; Pineda, New York, 5-2; Darvish, Texas, 5-2; 4 tied at 5-3.