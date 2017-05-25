BC-BBA–Leaders

Latest News

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 11:49 pm 05/25/2017 11:49pm
TODAY’S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Trout, Los Angeles, .344; Segura, Seattle, .336; Bogaerts, Boston, .335; Garcia, Chicago, .333; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .332; Castro, New York, .328; Judge, New York, .315; Cano, Seattle, .306; Pillar, Toronto, .303; 2 tied at .300.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 36; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Gardner, New York, 32; Sano, Minnesota, 32; Bautista, Toronto, 31; Castro, New York, 31; Gallo, Texas, 31; Lindor, Cleveland, 31; 2 tied at 30.

RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 40; Sano, Minnesota, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Garcia, Chicago, 34; Pujols, Los Angeles, 34; Mazara, Texas, 32; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 32; Gallo, Texas, 31; 4 tied at 30.

HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 62; Castro, New York, 59; Pillar, Toronto, 56; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Garcia, Chicago, 55; Trout, Los Angeles, 53; Altuve, Houston, 52; Hosmer, Kansas City, 52; Segura, Seattle, 52; 2 tied at 51.

DOUBLES_Moreland, Boston, 16; Travis, Toronto, 16; CSantana, Cleveland, 15; Betts, Boston, 14; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 14; Lowrie, Oakland, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Lindor, Cleveland, 13; 3 tied at 12.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; 13 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Davis, Oakland, 14; Gallo, Texas, 14; Alonso, Oakland, 13; Cruz, Seattle, 12; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 12; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 12; 4 tied at 11.

STOLEN BASES_Dyson, Seattle, 13; Cain, Kansas City, 12; Maybin, Los Angeles, 10; Altuve, Houston, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Bogaerts, Boston, 8; DeShields, Texas, 8; Ellsbury, New York, 8; 5 tied at 7.

PITCHING_Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-2; 13 tied at 5-3.

ERA_ESantana, Minnesota, 1.80; Keuchel, Houston, 1.84; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.31; Sale, Boston, 2.34; McCullers, Houston, 2.43; Holland, Chicago, 2.47; Fulmer, Detroit, 2.55; Miley, Baltimore, 2.59; Triggs, Oakland, 2.77; Darvish, Texas, 2.83; 2 tied at 2.92.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 101; Archer, Tampa Bay, 77; Estrada, Toronto, 70; Salazar, Cleveland, 69; Darvish, Texas, 68; McCullers, Houston, 65; Morton, Houston, 65; Porcello, Boston, 62; Pineda, New York, 61; Severino, New York, 61; 1 tied at 60.

