BC-BBA–Leaders
|TODAY’S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Garcia, Chicago, .357; Trout, Los Angeles, .350; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .347; Castro, New York, .341; Segura, Seattle, .338; Judge, New York, .321; Bogaerts, Boston, .320; Pillar, Toronto, .309; Altuve, Houston, .307; Sano, Minnesota, .305; 1 tied at .304.
RUNS_Judge, New York, 35; Castro, New York, 31; Gardner, New York, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 30; Gallo, Texas, 29; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Pillar, Toronto, 29; 4 tied at 28.
RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 36; Garcia, Chicago, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Sano, Minnesota, 33; Pujols, Los Angeles, 32; Mazara, Texas, 31; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 31; Judge, New York, 30; 3 tied at 29.
HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 59; Castro, New York, 58; Garcia, Chicago, 55; Pillar, Toronto, 54; Altuve, Houston, 50; Hosmer, Kansas City, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 49; Jones, Baltimore, 48; 4 tied at 47.
DOUBLES_Moreland, Boston, 16; Travis, Toronto, 16; Betts, Boston, 14; CSantana, Cleveland, 13; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; Longoria, Tampa Bay, 12; Pillar, Toronto, 12; Schoop, Baltimore, 12; 2 tied at 11.
TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; 13 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Davis, Oakland, 13; Gallo, Texas, 13; Alonso, Oakland, 12; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 11; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 11; 6 tied at 10.
STOLEN BASES_Cain, Kansas City, 12; Dyson, Seattle, 12; Altuve, Houston, 9; Maybin, Los Angeles, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Ellsbury, New York, 8; Andrus, Texas, 7; DeShields, Texas, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Pillar, Toronto, 7; 4 tied at 6.
PITCHING_Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 6-2; Bundy, Baltimore, 5-2; Fulmer, Detroit, 5-1; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0; Morton, Houston, 5-3; Tanaka, New York, 5-3; Triggs, Oakland, 5-2; Vargas, Kansas City, 5-2; 16 tied at 4-3.
ERA_Keuchel, Houston, 1.84; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.03; ESantana, Minnesota, 2.07; Triggs, Oakland, 2.12; Sale, Boston, 2.19; Miley, Baltimore, 2.59; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.60; McCullers, Houston, 2.65; Holland, Chicago, 2.70; Fulmer, Detroit, 2.72; 1 tied at 2.76.
STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 95; Archer, Tampa Bay, 77; Estrada, Toronto, 70; Salazar, Cleveland, 69; Darvish, Texas, 61; McCullers, Houston, 60; Morton, Houston, 59; Porcello, Boston, 58; Pineda, New York, 55; 3 tied at 54.