BC-BBA–Leaders

TODAY’S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Segura, Seattle, .359; Castro, New York, .348; Garcia, Chicago, .348; Trout, Los Angeles, .341; Bogaerts, Boston, .338; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .335; Judge, New York, .326; Cruz, Seattle, .319; Altuve, Houston, .311; Hicks, New York, .311; 1 tied at .305.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 32; Castro, New York, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Gallo, Texas, 28; Gardner, New York, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Correa, Houston, 27; Pillar, Toronto, 27; Sano, Minnesota, 27; Springer, Houston, 27; 2 tied at 26.

RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 36; Pujols, Los Angeles, 32; Sano, Minnesota, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Alonso, Oakland, 29; Judge, New York, 29; Mazara, Texas, 29; Cano, Seattle, 28; Garcia, Chicago, 28; 4 tied at 27.

HITS_Castro, New York, 55; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 53; Pillar, Toronto, 51; Garcia, Chicago, 49; Altuve, Houston, 47; Andrus, Texas, 46; Bogaerts, Boston, 46; Segura, Seattle, 46; Cruz, Seattle, 45; Trout, Los Angeles, 45; 2 tied at 44.

DOUBLES_Moreland, Boston, 16; Travis, Toronto, 14; Betts, Boston, 13; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 12; Pillar, Toronto, 12; Schoop, Baltimore, 12; Gomez, Texas, 11; Lindor, Cleveland, 11; Longoria, Tampa Bay, 11; CSantana, Cleveland, 11; 6 tied at 10.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; 12 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Alonso, Oakland, 12; Gallo, Texas, 12; Davis, Oakland, 11; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 11; Cruz, Seattle, 10; Moustakas, Kansas City, 10; Sano, Minnesota, 10; 7 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES_Cain, Kansas City, 11; Dyson, Seattle, 10; Altuve, Houston, 9; Maybin, Los Angeles, 9; Ellsbury, New York, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Andrus, Texas, 7; DeShields, Texas, 7; 6 tied at 6.

PITCHING_Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 6-2; Bundy, Baltimore, 5-2; Fulmer, Detroit, 5-1; Morton, Houston, 5-2; Tanaka, New York, 5-2; Triggs, Oakland, 5-2; Vargas, Kansas City, 5-2; 11 tied at 4-2.

ERA_Keuchel, Houston, 1.84; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.03; ESantana, Minnesota, 2.07; Triggs, Oakland, 2.12; Sale, Boston, 2.15; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.60; McCullers, Houston, 2.65; Holland, Chicago, 2.70; Fulmer, Detroit, 2.72; Darvish, Texas, 2.76; 2 tied at 2.97.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 85; Archer, Tampa Bay, 65; Salazar, Cleveland, 62; Darvish, Texas, 61; McCullers, Houston, 60; Estrada, Toronto, 58; Porcello, Boston, 58; Pineda, New York, 55; Keuchel, Houston, 54; Morton, Houston, 54; 1 tied at 52.