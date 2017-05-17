BC-BBA–Leaders
|TODAY’S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Segura, Seattle, .363; Trout, Los Angeles, .344; Castro, New York, .340; AGarcia, Chicago, .338; Bogaerts, Boston, .336; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .333; Cruz, Seattle, .326; Judge, New York, .320; Pillar, Toronto, .313; LGarcia, Chicago, .312; 1 tied at .297.
RUNS_Judge, New York, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 28; Castro, New York, 27; Correa, Houston, 27; Gardner, New York, 27; Pillar, Toronto, 27; Sano, Minnesota, 27; Trout, Los Angeles, 27; 3 tied at 26.
RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 34; Pujols, Los Angeles, 30; Sano, Minnesota, 30; Alonso, Oakland, 29; Judge, New York, 29; Cano, Seattle, 28; Betts, Boston, 27; Gallo, Texas, 27; Mazara, Texas, 27; Trout, Los Angeles, 27; 2 tied at 26.
HITS_Castro, New York, 51; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 51; Pillar, Toronto, 51; AGarcia, Chicago, 46; Cruz, Seattle, 45; Segura, Seattle, 45; Bogaerts, Boston, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 44; 4 tied at 43.
DOUBLES_Moreland, Boston, 15; Travis, Toronto, 14; Betts, Boston, 13; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 12; Pillar, Toronto, 12; Gomez, Texas, 11; Lindor, Cleveland, 11; Longoria, Tampa Bay, 11; CSantana, Cleveland, 11; 6 tied at 10.
TRIPLES_Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; 10 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 14; Alonso, Oakland, 12; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Davis, Oakland, 11; Cruz, Seattle, 10; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 10; Sano, Minnesota, 10; 5 tied at 9.
STOLEN BASES_Cain, Kansas City, 10; Dyson, Seattle, 10; Altuve, Houston, 9; Maybin, Los Angeles, 9; Ellsbury, New York, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Andrus, Texas, 7; DeShields, Texas, 7; 5 tied at 6.
PITCHING_Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 6-1; Bundy, Baltimore, 5-1; Morton, Houston, 5-2; Tanaka, New York, 5-2; Triggs, Oakland, 5-2; Vargas, Kansas City, 5-1; 7 tied at 4-2.
ERA_Vargas, Kansas City, 1.01; ESantana, Minnesota, 1.50; Keuchel, Houston, 1.84; Triggs, Oakland, 2.12; Sale, Boston, 2.15; Bundy, Baltimore, 2.27; Fulmer, Detroit, 2.54; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.60; Holland, Chicago, 2.70; Hahn, Oakland, 2.74; 1 tied at 2.76.
STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 85; Archer, Tampa Bay, 65; Salazar, Cleveland, 62; Darvish, Texas, 61; Estrada, Toronto, 58; McCullers, Houston, 57; Keuchel, Houston, 54; Morton, Houston, 54; Carrasco, Cleveland, 52; Porcello, Boston, 52; 1 tied at 50.