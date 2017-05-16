BC-BBA–Leaders

Latest News

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 11:27 pm 05/16/2017 11:27pm
TODAY’S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Segura, Seattle, .370; Trout, Los Angeles, .352; Bogaerts, Boston, .339; Castro, New York, .338; AGarcia, Chicago, .336; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .333; Cruz, Seattle, .319; Judge, New York, .316; Pillar, Toronto, .313; LGarcia, Chicago, .308; 1 tied at .305.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 28; Correa, Houston, 27; Pillar, Toronto, 27; Sano, Minnesota, 27; 6 tied at 26.

RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 33; Sano, Minnesota, 30; Alonso, Oakland, 29; Judge, New York, 29; Cano, Seattle, 28; Gallo, Texas, 27; Mazara, Texas, 27; Pujols, Los Angeles, 27; Trout, Los Angeles, 27; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 26; 5 tied at 25.

HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 51; Pillar, Toronto, 51; Castro, New York, 49; AGarcia, Chicago, 44; Segura, Seattle, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 44; 5 tied at 43.

DOUBLES_Moreland, Boston, 15; Travis, Toronto, 14; Betts, Boston, 13; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 12; Pillar, Toronto, 12; Gomez, Texas, 11; Lindor, Cleveland, 11; Longoria, Tampa Bay, 11; CSantana, Cleveland, 11; 6 tied at 10.

TRIPLES_Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; 10 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 14; Alonso, Oakland, 12; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Davis, Oakland, 11; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 10; Sano, Minnesota, 10; 6 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES_Cain, Kansas City, 10; Dyson, Seattle, 10; Altuve, Houston, 9; Maybin, Los Angeles, 9; Ellsbury, New York, 8; Andrus, Texas, 7; DeShields, Texas, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 7; 4 tied at 6.

PITCHING_Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 6-1; Bundy, Baltimore, 5-1; Morton, Houston, 5-2; Tanaka, New York, 5-2; Triggs, Oakland, 5-2; Vargas, Kansas City, 5-1; 7 tied at 4-1.

ERA_Vargas, Kansas City, 1.01; ESantana, Minnesota, 1.50; Keuchel, Houston, 1.84; Sale, Boston, 2.15; Triggs, Oakland, 2.21; Bundy, Baltimore, 2.27; Holland, Chicago, 2.43; Miley, Baltimore, 2.46; Fulmer, Detroit, 2.54; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.60; 1 tied at 2.74.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 85; Archer, Tampa Bay, 65; Salazar, Cleveland, 62; Darvish, Texas, 61; Estrada, Toronto, 58; McCullers, Houston, 57; Keuchel, Houston, 54; Morton, Houston, 54; Carrasco, Cleveland, 52; Porcello, Boston, 52; 1 tied at 50.

