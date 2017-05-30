BC-BBA–Leaders

Latest News

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 11:21 pm 05/30/2017 11:21pm
TODAY’S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .345; Trout, Los Angeles, .337; Segura, Seattle, .333; Garcia, Chicago, .326; Bogaerts, Boston, .326; Judge, New York, .323; Castro, New York, .322; Correa, Houston, .311; Altuve, Houston, .308; Brantley, Cleveland, .307; 1 tied at .299.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 39; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 38; Bautista, Toronto, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Castro, New York, 34; Gallo, Texas, 34; Gardner, New York, 34; 5 tied at 33.

RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 42; Sano, Minnesota, 39; Garcia, Chicago, 37; Judge, New York, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 35; Pujols, Los Angeles, 35; Mazara, Texas, 34; Smoak, Toronto, 34; 2 tied at 33.

HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 70; Castro, New York, 64; Altuve, Houston, 60; Garcia, Chicago, 59; Abreu, Chicago, 58; Bogaerts, Boston, 58; Hosmer, Kansas City, 58; Andrus, Texas, 57; Pillar, Toronto, 57; Segura, Seattle, 57; 2 tied at 56.

DOUBLES_Travis, Toronto, 18; Lowrie, Oakland, 16; Moreland, Boston, 16; Betts, Boston, 15; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 15; CSantana, Cleveland, 15; Lindor, Cleveland, 14; Schoop, Baltimore, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; 5 tied at 13.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Sanchez, Chicago, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 17; Davis, Oakland, 16; Gallo, Texas, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Alonso, Oakland, 14; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 14; Moustakas, Kansas City, 13; 4 tied at 12.

STOLEN BASES_Dyson, Seattle, 14; Maybin, Los Angeles, 13; Andrus, Texas, 12; Cain, Kansas City, 12; Altuve, Houston, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; 6 tied at 8.

PITCHING_Keuchel, Houston, 8-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-2; Bundy, Baltimore, 6-3; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Pineda, New York, 6-2; Stroman, Toronto, 6-2; Vargas, Kansas City, 6-3; 12 tied at 5-4.

ERA_ESantana, Minnesota, 1.75; Keuchel, Houston, 1.81; Sale, Boston, 2.34; Holland, Chicago, 2.37; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.39; McCullers, Houston, 2.48; Triggs, Oakland, 2.64; Fulmer, Detroit, 2.65; Rodriguez, Boston, 2.77; Bundy, Baltimore, 2.89; 1 tied at 2.89.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 101; Archer, Tampa Bay, 88; Estrada, Toronto, 78; Bauer, Cleveland, 73; McCullers, Houston, 73; Salazar, Cleveland, 73; Darvish, Texas, 72; Severino, New York, 69; Porcello, Boston, 68; Pineda, New York, 66; 2 tied at 65.

