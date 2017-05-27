BC-BBA–Leaders
|TODAY’S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Trout, Los Angeles, .342; Segura, Seattle, .337; Bogaerts, Boston, .333; Garcia, Chicago, .332; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .330; Castro, New York, .326; Judge, New York, .316; Lowrie, Oakland, .303; Altuve, Houston, .301; Hosmer, Kansas City, .298; 1 tied at .298.
RUNS_Judge, New York, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 35; Lindor, Cleveland, 33; Bautista, Toronto, 32; Gardner, New York, 32; Sano, Minnesota, 32; 5 tied at 31.
RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 40; Garcia, Chicago, 37; Sano, Minnesota, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 34; Pujols, Los Angeles, 34; Mazara, Texas, 32; Gallo, Texas, 31; 6 tied at 30.
HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 63; Castro, New York, 61; Garcia, Chicago, 59; Bogaerts, Boston, 57; Abreu, Chicago, 56; Altuve, Houston, 56; Pillar, Toronto, 56; Segura, Seattle, 55; Trout, Los Angeles, 55; 3 tied at 54.
DOUBLES_Travis, Toronto, 17; Moreland, Boston, 16; Lowrie, Oakland, 15; CSantana, Cleveland, 15; Betts, Boston, 14; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 14; Lindor, Cleveland, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Schoop, Baltimore, 13; 5 tied at 12.
TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; 14 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Judge, New York, 15; Davis, Oakland, 14; Gallo, Texas, 14; Alonso, Oakland, 13; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 13; Moustakas, Kansas City, 13; Cruz, Seattle, 12; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 12; 6 tied at 11.
STOLEN BASES_Dyson, Seattle, 14; Cain, Kansas City, 12; Maybin, Los Angeles, 12; Altuve, Houston, 10; Andrus, Texas, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; 5 tied at 8.
PITCHING_Keuchel, Houston, 8-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-2; Vargas, Kansas City, 6-3; 14 tied at 5-3.
ERA_ESantana, Minnesota, 1.80; Keuchel, Houston, 1.81; Sale, Boston, 2.34; Holland, Chicago, 2.37; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.39; McCullers, Houston, 2.43; Fulmer, Detroit, 2.65; Rodriguez, Boston, 2.77; Triggs, Oakland, 2.77; 2 tied at 2.92.
STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 101; Archer, Tampa Bay, 88; Estrada, Toronto, 78; Salazar, Cleveland, 73; Darvish, Texas, 72; McCullers, Houston, 65; Morton, Houston, 65; Keuchel, Houston, 62; Porcello, Boston, 62; 2 tied at 61.