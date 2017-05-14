Latest News

Barcelona, Madrid win as title race goes to final round

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 4:27 pm 05/14/2017 04:27pm
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates with teammate James Rodriguez after scoring their side's second goal against Sevilla during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Sunday, May 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona and Real Madrid won their matches Sunday with the Spanish league title race now guaranteed to go to the final round.

Neymar scored a hat trick for Barcelona in a comfortable 4-1 win at Las Palmas, while Cristiano Ronaldo scored a pair of goals for Madrid in a 4-1 home victory over Sevilla.

Madrid scored with an unusual goal by Nacho Fernandez, who sent a quickly taken free kick into the net while the Sevilla defense and goalkeeper were preparing to set up a wall.

The results left the rivals even on points, with Barcelona ahead on the head-to-head tiebreaker. But Madrid can retake sole possession of the lead on Wednesday when it plays at Celta Vigo in a game postponed from February.

Madrid needs four points from its last two games to secure the title regardless of Barcelona’s result against Eibar at home next weekend. Madrid’s final game is at Malaga.

Madrid is trying to win its first league title since 2012, while Barcelona is seeking its third straight La Liga trophy.

