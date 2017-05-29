Latest News

Bangladesh ready with evacuation plans as cyclone nears

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 7:09 am 05/29/2017 07:09am
COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh is bracing for its first cyclone of the year, with more than 1,000 shelters set up for people who may need to evacuate as the storm approaches the low-lying delta nation.

Tropical Storm Mora is expected to make landfall early Tuesday as a Category 1 cyclone. Officials expect at least 15 districts, including Cox’s Bazar and Chittagong, to be inundated by the storm surge.

Officials say they’re ready to begin evacuating people Monday night if conditions worsen. More than 20,000 volunteers are ready.

Some locals aren’t taking any chances. Many of the 22,000 residents of Moheshkahli Island, where 10,000 people died in a cyclone in 1991, are already moving to cyclone shelters.

Chief district administrator Ali Hossain says authorities are monitoring weather developments and are “ready for any situation.”

Latest News