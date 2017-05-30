AP WNBA-Power Rankings

Latest News

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 1:19 pm 05/30/2017 01:19pm
The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote, previous ranking and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Minnesota (16) 6 0 192 2 1 1
2. Seattle 4 1 174 3 2 3
3. Los Angeles 2 2 138 1 2 8
4. Atlanta 3 1 136 8 3 8
5. New York 2 2 125 4 3 7
6. Washington 3 2 122 6 3 7
7. Phoenix 3 2 117 5 4 8
8. Dallas 2 2 77 7 7 9
9. Indiana 2 3 71 9 7 9
10. Connecticut 1 4 45 11 10 11
11. Chicago 1 5 34 10 10 12
12. San Antonio 0 5 17 12 11 12

___

VOTING PANEL

Percy Allen, Seattle Times

Deb Antonelli, CBS Sports

Patricia Babcock McGraw, Daily Herald, Arlington Heights, Ill.

Barbara Barker, Newsday

Trisha Blackmar, Sports Illustrated

Brian Gosset, Fort Worth Star Telegram

Ned Griffen, New London Day

Rebecca Lobo, ESPN

Jeff Metcalfe, Arizona Republic, Phoenix

Rhiannon Potkey, Knoxville News Sentinel

LaChina Robinson, FOXSports1

Michelle Smith, espnW

Terrence Thomas, San Antonio Express-News

Mechelle Voepel, ESPN.com

David Woods, Indianapolis Star

Kent Youngblood, Minneapolis Star-Tribune

