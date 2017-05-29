Latest News

Home » Latest News » American Association

American Association

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 9:01 pm 05/29/2017 09:01pm
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 7 2 .778
Gary Southshore 6 5 .545 2
Kansas City 4 6 .400
Lincoln 4 6 .400
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 9 1 .900
Winnipeg 7 3 .700 2
St. Paul 6 4 .600 3
Sioux Falls 3 6 .333
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 5 5 .500
Texas 4 6 .400 1
Cleburne 4 7 .364
Salina 1 9 .100 4

___

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 10, Gary Southshore 4

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Salina at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Salina at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Salina at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » American Association
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Memorial Day 2017

Images of Memorial Day 2017 captured from across the nation.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News