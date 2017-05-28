Latest News

American Association

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 10:31 pm 05/28/2017 10:31pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 7 2 .778
Gary Southshore 5 4 .556 2
Lincoln 4 6 .400
Kansas City 3 6 .333 4
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 9 1 .900
Winnipeg 7 3 .700 2
St. Paul 6 4 .600 3
Sioux Falls 3 6 .333
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 5 5 .500
Texas 4 5 .444 ½
Cleburne 4 7 .364
Salina 1 9 .100 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Lincoln 8, Cleburne 4

Kansas City 5, St. Paul 2

Sioux City 7, Sioux Falls 1

Gary Southshore 5, Texas 1

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 5:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Salina at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Salina at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

