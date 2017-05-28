Latest News

Home » Latest News » American Association

American Association

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 1:01 am 05/28/2017 01:01am
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 6 2 .750
Gary Southshore 5 4 .556
Lincoln 3 6 .333
Kansas City 2 6 .250 4
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 9 1 .900
Winnipeg 7 3 .700 2
St. Paul 6 3 .667
Sioux Falls 3 5 .375 5
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 5 5 .500
Texas 4 5 .444 ½
Cleburne 4 6 .400 1
Salina 1 9 .100 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Gary Southshore 1, Texas 0

Lincoln 7, Cleburne 1

St. Paul 10, Kansas City 3

Winnipeg 8, Wichita 2

Fargo-Moorhead at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City 8, Sioux Falls 2

Sunday’s Games

Cleburne at Lincoln, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 5:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Salina at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » American Association
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News