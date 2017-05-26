American Association

Latest News

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 11:31 pm 05/26/2017 11:31pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 5 2 .714
Gary Southshore 4 3 .571 1
Lincoln 2 6 .250
Kansas City 1 5 .167
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 9 1 .900
St. Paul 5 2 .714
Winnipeg 5 3 .625 3
Sioux Falls 3 4 .429
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 5 3 .625
Cleburne 4 5 .444
Texas 3 4 .429
Salina 1 9 .100 5

___

Friday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 5, Salina 2

Cleburne 4, Lincoln 1

Sioux City 5, Sioux Falls 2

Fargo-Moorhead at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City 10, St. Paul 5

Winnipeg 3, Wichita 2

Texas at Gary Southshore, 9:03 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Gary Southshore, 4:10 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleburne at Lincoln, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

