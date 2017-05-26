Latest News

Home » Latest News » 232 pitches! UCLA freshman…

232 pitches! UCLA freshman goes the distance _ and then some

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 11:46 pm 05/26/2017 11:46pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA pitcher Rachel Garcia followed a marathon start with a shutdown finish.

A night after throwing a whopping 232 pitches in 11 innings for a complete-game win, the redshirt freshman came back Friday with four hitless innings of relief to put the Bruins softball team into the College World Series with a 1-0 win over Mississippi.

Garcia opened the best-of-three NCAA super regional by going the distance in an 8-7 win over the Rebels on Thursday. She then followed Selina Ta’amilo and threw 50 pitches for the victory in the clincher for UCLA (47-13).

Garcia struck out 12 and walked five Thursday night at Easton Stadium. She also homered in the second inning and hit a two-out single in the 10th, beginning a two-run rally.

Her previous high pitch count was 129.

Her opponent in Game 1 was no slouch, either. Kaitlin Lee threw 191 pitches for the Rebels (43-20).

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » 232 pitches! UCLA freshman…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News