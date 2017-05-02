Latest News

2 suspects face trial soon in deaths of UN experts in Congo

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 9:50 am 05/20/2017 09:50am
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Authorities in Congo say two suspects soon will face trial in the gruesome killings of two United Nations experts and their interpreter.

The bodies of American Michael Sharp, Swedish national Zaida Catalan and colleague Betu Tshintela were found in March after they went missing while investigating human rights abuses.

The Congolese government later obtained a cell phone video showing them being killed. It blamed members of the Kamwina Nsapu militia that is active in central Congo’s Kasai provinces. At least 400 people have died in the region since August.

Military prosecutor Col. Odon Makutu Mwendele said Saturday two of the 16 suspects will face trial on war crimes charges including murder and mutilation. They also face charges of terrorism and supporting a rebel group.

The upcoming trial in Congo doesn’t change anything for Sweden’s own murder probe, Kristina Lindhoff Carleson with the Swedish Prosecution Authority’s international department told Sweden’s TT news agency.

“Our investigation continues regardless,” Lindhoff Carleson said.

A funeral ceremony for Catalan was held Friday.

