1 3-16 Miles Dirt. Purse $1,500,000, 3-Year-Olds

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 8:12 pm 05/20/2017 08:12pm
Horse Wgt PP ST 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Jockey Odds
Cloud Computing 126 2 2 3-1½ 3-hd 3-hd 2-3 1-hd J.Castellano 13.40
Classic Empire 126 5 3 2-2 2-2½ 2-3 1-3 2-4¾ J.Leparoux 2.20
Senior Investment 126 8 8 9-4 9-2½ 10 8-1½ 3-½ C.Hill 31.70
Lookin At Lee 126 9 10 10 10 9-½ 5-hd 4-no C.Lanerie 9.50
Gunnevera 126 6 6 6-3½ 6-4 6-3 3-1½ 5-nk M.Smith 11.20
Multiplier 126 1 5 8-hd 8-hd 8-½ 7-2 6-¾ J.Rosario 19.60
Conquest Mo Money 126 10 9 5-1½ 5-1 5-½ 4-1 7-7½ J.Carreno 10.70
Always Dreaming 126 4 1 1-hd 1-½ 1-hd 6-hd 8-¾ J.Velazquez 1.20
Hence 126 3 4 7-1½ 7-2 7-2 9-3½ 9-1¼ F.Geroux 22.40
Term of Art 126 7 7 4-2½ 4-3½ 4-2 10 10 J.Ortiz 46.70
Time 23.160 46.810 1:11.000 1:36.630 1:55.980.
2 (2) Cloud Computing 28.80 8.60 6.00
5 (5) Classic Empire 4.40 4.00
8 (8) Senior Investment 10.20

$2 Daily Double 2-2 $88.20

$2 Daily Double BES/PREAKNESS 10-2 $368.80

$2 Exacta 2-5 $98.40

$1 Superfecta 2-5-8-9 $8,162.80

$1 Super High Five 2-5-8-9-6 $283,223.40

$2 Trifecta 2-5-8 $2,194.60

$0.50 Pick 3 5-2-2 (3 correct) $250.30

$0.50 Pick 4 10-5-2-2 (4 correct) $1,462.50

$0.50 Pick 5 5-10-5-2-2 (5 correct) $6,344.85

$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot 6-5-10-5-2-2 (6 correct) $7,414.88

Trainer: Chad C. Brown.

Winner: DK B/ C, 3, by Maclean’s Music-Quick Temper

(c) 2017 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved

Latest News