Women’s World Cup Super-G Results

By The Associated Press March 5, 2017 11:00 am 03/05/2017 11:00am
Sunday
At Jeongseon, South Korea

1. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 1:20.35.

2. Lindsey Vonn, United States, 1:20.39.

3. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 1:20.86.

4. Federica Brignone, Italy, 1:21.15.

5. Jasmine Flury, Switzerland, 1:21.32.

6. Laurenne Ross, United States, 1:21.60.

7. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 1:21.61.

8. Nicole Schmidhofer, Austria, 1:21.63.

9. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 1:21.67.

10. Elena Curtoni, Italy, 1:21.71.

11. Johanna Schnarf, Italy, 1:21.77.

12. Marie-Michele Gagnon, Canada, 1:21.80.

13. Christine Scheyer, Austria, 1:21.84.

14. Tiffany Gauthier, France, 1:21.92.

15. Francesca Marsaglia, Italy, 1:21.95.

16. Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway, 1:22.02.

17. Michelle Gisin, Switzerland, 1:22.18.

18. Rosina Schneeberger, Austria, 1:22.23.

19. Ricarda Haaser, Austria, 1:22.28.

20. Elisabeth Goergl, Austria, 1:22.32.

21. Corinne Suter, Switzerland, 1:22.33.

22. Valerie Grenier, Canada, 1:22.39.

23. Stephanie Venier, Austria, 1:22.40.

24. Fabienne Suter, Switzerland, 1:22.45.

25. Joana Haehlen, Switzerland, 1:22.52.

26. Kajsa Kling, Sweden, 1:22.60.

27. Anna Hofer, Italy, 1:22.72.

28. Priska Nufer, Switzerland, 1:22.74.

29. Maria Tviberg Therese, Norway, 1:22.92.

30. Sabrina Maier, Austria, 1:23.03.

32. Alice McKennis, United States, 1:23.09.

34. Jacqueline Wiles, United States, 1:23.17.

35. Stacey Cook, United States, 1:23.18.

39. Anna Marno, United States, 1:23.51.

42. Breezy Johnson, United States, 1:23.92.

World Cup Super-G Standings
(After six races)

1. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 350 points.

2. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 335.

3. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 300.

4. Elena Curtoni, Italy, 245.

5. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 240.

6. Stephanie Venier, Austria, 233.

7. Nicole Schmidhofer, Austria, 190.

8. Federica Brignone, Italy, 162.

9. Kajsa Kling, Sweden, 156.

10. Tessa Worley, France, 138.

Also

11. Lindsey Vonn, United States, 131.

13. Laurenne Ross, United States, 113.

21. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 70.

32. Jacqueline Wiles, United States, 37.

36. Breezy Johnson, United States, 27.

46. Alice McKennis, United States, 11.

56. Anna Marno, United States, 3.

57. Stacey Cook, United States, 2.

Overall World Cup Standings
(After 31 events)

1. Mikaela Shffrin, United States, 1323.

2. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 1145.

3. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 1023.

4. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 1021.

5. Tessa Worley, Francee, 736.

6. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 669.

7. Federica Brignone, Italy, 655.

8. Wendy Holdener, Switzerland, 632.

9. Veronika Velez Zuzulova, Slovakia, 515.

10. Nina Loeseth, Norway, 499.

Also

20. Lindsey Vonn, United States, 331.

24. Laurenne Ross, United States, 298.

40. Stacey Cook, United States, 163.

43. Jacqueline Wiles, United States, 158.

49. Breezy Johnson, United States, 146.

54. Resi Stiegler, United States, 126.

77. Alice McKennis, United States, 51.

109. Megan McJames, United States, 11.

127. Anna Marno, United States, 3.

Latest News