Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 11:32 pm 03/08/2017 11:32pm
EAST

Hofstra 14, NYIT 3

SOUTH

Berry 7, Maryville (Tenn.) 5

Bryan 7, Lindsey Wilson 6, 10 innings

Clemson 9, Michigan St. 2

Culver-Stockton 8, Cumberlands 4

Duke 10, Mount St. Mary’s 3

E. Kentucky 16, W. Kentucky 15, 10 innings

Ferrum 6, Emory & Henry 5, 10 innings

FIU 3, Miami 2

Florida St. 5, UCF 0

George Mason 6, Radford 4

Georgia Southern 9, Campbell 8

Hampden-Sydney 6, Methodist 3

Lee 6, Carson-Newman 5

Lincoln Memorial 16-5, Bellarmine 10-6

Lipscomb 11, Tennessee Tech 9

Louisville 12, Fort Wayne 2

Marshall 9, ETSU 3

Morehead St. 23, Youngstown St. 9

Mount Olive 10, Wingate 6

Murray St. 13, S. Illinois 12

NC State 8, UNC-Wilmington 5

Spalding 12, Transylvania 6

Tusculum 16, Trevecca Nazarene 8

UNC Pembroke 12, Chowan 8

Vanderbilt 9, Cent. Arkansas 1

Wake Forest 13, Coastal Carolina 8

West Alabama 8, Spring Hill 4

William & Mary 19, Virginia Tech 10

MIDWEST

Grand View at Central Methodist, ppd.

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 7, Texas Rio Grande Valley 4

