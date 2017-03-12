11:12 pm, March 12, 2017
United States 8, Canada 0

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 10:22 pm 03/12/2017 10:22pm
Canada United States
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Orr 2b 4 0 1 0 Kinsler 2b 2 1 0 0
Wood 3b 4 0 0 0 Harrison ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 Jones cf 5 1 2 0
Naylor 1b 1 0 0 0 Yelich lf 5 2 2 0
O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 3 2 1 3
Morneau 4 0 0 0 Bregman ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Romak rf 3 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 5 1 2 2
Tosoni cf 3 0 1 0 Goldschmidt dh 3 0 0 0
Kottaras c 3 0 1 0 Posey c 4 1 2 3
Malo ss 2 0 1 0 Stanton rf 3 0 0 0
Pinero ss 0 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 2 0
Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 36 8 11 8
Canada 000 000 000 —0
United States 340 000 100 —8

E_Canada 1. DP_. LOB_Canada 5, United States 9. 2B_Tosoni, Hosmer, Crawford, Jones. HR_Arenado, Posey.

IP H R ER BB SO
Canada
Dempster L, 0-2 0 1-3 2 3 3 3 0
Albers 1 2-3 5 4 4 1 0
Richmond 2 0-0 1 0 0 0 0
Chapman 1 0-0 0 0 1 0 1
Leroux 1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Henderson 1 0-0 2 1 1 0 2
Molleken 1 0-0 1 0 0 0 1
United States
Duffy W, 1-0 4 0-0 2 0 0 0 7
Givens 1 0-0 1 0 0 0 2
Clippard 2 0-0 0 0 0 0 4
McGee 0 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Jones 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Chapman, Molleken.

T_3:01. A_22,303.

Home » Latest News » United States 8, Canada 0
