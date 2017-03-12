United States 8, Canada 0

|Canada
|United States
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Orr 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Wood 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jones cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Naylor 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Morneau
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Romak rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Tosoni cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Goldschmidt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kottaras c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Posey c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Malo ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pinero ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|8
|Canada
|000
|000
|000
|—0
|United States
|340
|000
|100
|—8
E_Canada 1. DP_. LOB_Canada 5, United States 9. 2B_Tosoni, Hosmer, Crawford, Jones. HR_Arenado, Posey.
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Canada
|Dempster L, 0-2
|0
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Albers
|1
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Richmond
|2
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman
|1
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Leroux
|1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Henderson
|1
|0-0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Molleken
|1
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|United States
|Duffy W, 1-0
|4
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Givens
|1
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clippard
|2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|McGee
|0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jones
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Chapman, Molleken.
T_3:01. A_22,303.