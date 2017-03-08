11:33 am, March 8, 2017
UEFA charges Arsenal, Bayern Munich for fan incidents

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 11:06 am 03/08/2017 11:06am
A Bayern supporter throws a paper cup during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium in London, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has open disciplinary cases against Arsenal and Bayern Munich after their Champions League match.

UEFA says Arsenal has been charged for a fan running on the field at Emirates Stadium during the team’s 5-1 loss on Tuesday. Arsenal was eliminated 10-2 on aggregate.

Bayern faces sanctions for fans throwing objects.

UEFA’s disciplinary panel will judge the cases on March 23.

UEFA also opened a case against Napoli for a range of fan incidents, including throwing objects, during a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid on Tuesday. Madrid advanced 6-2 on aggregate.

