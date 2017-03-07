10:02 pm, March 7, 2017
57° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Prince George's County Public Schools is the latest school system to announce it will be closed Wednesday after many staffers requested off for "A Day Without a Woman."

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Tuesday's College Baseball Scores

Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 9:52 pm 03/07/2017 09:52pm
Share
SOUTH

Augusta 10, Saginaw Valley 7, 7 innings

Ball St. 4, Boston College 1

Boston College 6, Toledo 5

Cincinnati-Clermont at Asbury, ccd., rain

Culver-Stockton at Midway, ccd.

FIU 12, Miami 1

Florida St. 5, UCF 2

Georgetown (Ky.) at Union (Ky.), ccd.

Georgia Tech at Kennesaw St., ccd.

Hampden-Sydney 14, Ferrum 11

Kentucky 15, Wright St. 1

Liberty 8, Duke 4

Louisiana-Lafayette at Tulane, ccd.

Louisville at E. Kentucky, ppd.

Martin Methodist at Freed-Hardeman, ccd., rain

Milligan 11, Fisher 3

Missouri Baptist at Campbellsville, ccd.

Morehead St. vs. Youngstown St. , susp., rain

NC A&T 6, Charlotte 5

North Carolina 8, VCU 2

Radford 9, George Mason 4

Randolph-Macon 13, St. Mary’s (Md.) 1

Tennessee at ETSU, ppd.

UNC-Pembroke 11, Chowan 10

Virginia 7, George Washington 1

Virginia Tech 8, Niagara 3

W. Kentucky 3, Belmont 2

MIDWEST

Clarke 4-5, Mayville St. 0-6

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Tuesday's College Baseball Scores
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News