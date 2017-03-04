Thurman wins split decision to unify welterweight titles

NEW YORK (AP) — Keith Thurman built a big lead over Danny Garcia and held on to add the WBC welterweight title to his WBA championship Saturday night.

Thurman won his 28th straight fight and handed Garcia his first loss in 34 bouts. After five furious rounds to open things at Barclays Center, the pace slowed — even bringing boos from the large crowd at times. But it ended with a flourish of exchanges in the 12th and final round. And with Thurman holding up two belts.

Thurman won a split decision, getting scores of 116-112 and 115-113. Garcia, favored by a majority of the fans who loudly derided the announcement of the winner, won one card 115-113.

The AP scored it 115-113 for Thurman.