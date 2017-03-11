10:07 am, March 11, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Southeast DC, Suitland Parkway is closed between Alabama Ave. and Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. after a crash.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Silva, Aguero send Man…

Silva, Aguero send Man City into FA Cup semis with Boro win

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 9:29 am 03/11/2017 09:29am
Share
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the English FA Cup quarter final at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England, Saturday March 11, 2017. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

MIDDLESBROUGH, England (AP) — Sergio Aguero scored his sixth goal in five matches as Manchester City reached the FA Cup semifinals with a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Aguero struck in the 67th minute after meeting Leroy Sane’s cross to ease City’s passage to Wembley Stadium in Pep Guardiola’s first season in charge.

City led after only three minutes at Middlesbrough. Pablo Zabaleta whipped in a cross and, although Raheem Sterling made a mess of his shot, David Silva did make the connection to find the net from close range.

In the day’s other quarterfinal, Arsenal hosts fifth-tier side Lincoln City. Tottenham plays third-tier Millwall on Sunday and Chelsea hosts Manchester United the following night.

The cup action means there are only four Premier League games this weekend, with three on Saturday: Hull vs. Swansea; Everton vs. West Bromwich Albion; and Bournemouth vs. West Ham.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Silva, Aguero send Man…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News