Home » Latest News » Saturday's College Hockey Scores

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 10:03 pm 03/11/2017 10:03pm
TOURNAMENTS
American Hockey Conference
Quarterfinals

Robert Morris 3, Holy Cross 2

ECAC
Quarterfinals

Harvard 4, Yale 3

Union (N.Y.), 4, Princeton 3, OT

Quinnipiac 3, St. Lawrence 2

Hockey East
Quarterfinals

Boston College 7, Vermont 4

UMass-Lowell 3, New Hampshire 1

Boston U. 3, Northeastern 2

Notre Dame 5, Providence 2

NCHC
Quarterfinals

Western Michigan 5, Omaha 2

WCHA
Semifinals

Minnesota St. 1, at Michigan Tech 0

