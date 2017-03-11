Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

Robert Morris 3, Holy Cross 2
Harvard 4, Yale 3
Union (N.Y.), 4, Princeton 3, OT
Quinnipiac 3, St. Lawrence 2
Boston College 7, Vermont 4
UMass-Lowell 3, New Hampshire 1
Boston U. 3, Northeastern 2
Notre Dame 5, Providence 2
Western Michigan 5, Omaha 2
Minnesota St. 1, at Michigan Tech 0
Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!
A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.