Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

CCSU 3, Marist 2
Austin Peay 4, Jacksonville St. 0
Belmont Abbey 17-12, Barton 13-6
Cedarville 8, Spring Hill 6
Gardner-Webb 5, ETSU 1
Guilford 11-5, Muhlenberg 1-4
High Point 6, Kennesaw St. 3
Illinois St. at W. Kentucky, ppd.
Louisville 8, Pittsburgh 2
Mansfield 8-9, Chowan 5-3
Mobile 12, Loyola NO 0
Mount Olive 6, King (Tenn.) 0
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Vanderbilt, ppd.
S. Illinois 3, Memphis 2
Sewanee 3-5, Millsaps 2-2
Tennessee 2-6, Cincinnati 1-2
Virginia 2, North Carolina 1
Winston-Salem 3, St. Rose 2
Cornell (Iowa) 8, St. Scholastica 6
Centenary 12-9, Austin 0-6
South Dakota St. at Oklahoma St., ppd., rain