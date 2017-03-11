7:09 pm, March 11, 2017
Saturday's College Baseball Scores

Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 7:02 pm 03/11/2017 07:02pm
EAST

CCSU 3, Marist 2

SOUTH

Austin Peay 4, Jacksonville St. 0

Belmont Abbey 17-12, Barton 13-6

Cedarville 8, Spring Hill 6

Gardner-Webb 5, ETSU 1

Guilford 11-5, Muhlenberg 1-4

High Point 6, Kennesaw St. 3

Illinois St. at W. Kentucky, ppd.

Louisville 8, Pittsburgh 2

Mansfield 8-9, Chowan 5-3

Mobile 12, Loyola NO 0

Mount Olive 6, King (Tenn.) 0

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Vanderbilt, ppd.

S. Illinois 3, Memphis 2

Sewanee 3-5, Millsaps 2-2

Tennessee 2-6, Cincinnati 1-2

Virginia 2, North Carolina 1

Winston-Salem 3, St. Rose 2

MIDWEST

Cornell (Iowa) 8, St. Scholastica 6

SOUTHWEST

Centenary 12-9, Austin 0-6

South Dakota St. at Oklahoma St., ppd., rain

Latest News
