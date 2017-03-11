Puerto Rico beats Venezuela 11-0 in World Baseball Classic

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Carlos Correa, Yadier Molina and T.J. Rivera homered, and Puerto Rico beat Venezuela 11-0 in seven innings Friday night in Group D of the World Baseball Classic.

Correa connected for a solo shot and Molina added a two-run drive in the sixth inning. Rivera belted another two-run homer in Puerto’s Rico’s six-run seventh, finishing the game.

In the World Baseball Classic, a team gets the win with a difference of 10 or more runs after five innings.

Seth Lugo, Giovanni Soto and Joe Jimenez combined on a three-hitter. Lugo, a right-hander for the New York Mets, struck out three in 5 1/3 innings.

“Seth was the key, he was very efficient and he took us to the fifth inning and that gave us a chance to be more aggressive with the bullpen,” Puerto Rico manager Edwin Rodriguez said. “But we also have Correa who did everything, he stole bases, was very good at third base, he also hit a home run and gave us quality at-bats, we knew that we had the kind of team where someone is going to step up, we had a very good team effort tonight.”

Miguel Cabrera, Odubel Herrera and Ender Inciarte had the only hits for Venezuela. Seattle Mariners right-hander Felix Hernandez allowed two runs, one earned, in 2 2/3 innings.

“I have never lost like this but we need to stay upbeat for the next game,” Cabrera said.

Puerto Rico takes on Mexico in its second WBC game on Saturday. Venezuela will play against Italy.