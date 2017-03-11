8:36 am, March 11, 2017
28° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Southeast DC, Suitland Parkway is closed between Alabama Ave. and Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. after a crash.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Peiffer earns 1st biathlon…

Peiffer earns 1st biathlon WCup win in more than 2 years

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 8:10 am 03/11/2017 08:10am
Share
Winner Germany's Arnd Peiffer competes during the men's 12.5 km pursuit at the IBU Biathlon World Cup in Kontiolahti, Finland, Saturday, March 11, 2017. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)

KONTIOLAHTI, Finland (AP) — Arnd Peiffer earned his first biathlon World Cup win in more than two years in a pursuit race on Saturday.

The German shot perfectly at each of the four shooting stages and beat Austria’s Simon Eder on the final stretch to win by 0.3 seconds.

Norwegian Emil Hegle Svendsen was two seconds further back for third, the same place he finished in Friday’s sprint.

Despite having won the sprint, World Cup overall champion Martin Fourcade of France could only manage fifth Saturday after four missed shots and a collision with Svendsen.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Peiffer earns 1st biathlon…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News