Monday’s College Baseball Scores

Clark U. 14, New England Coll. 9, 13 innings
Coast Guard 6, Merchant Marine 4
Defiance 6-11, Swarthmore 5-3
Delaware 8, Rider 5
Findlay 6, W.Va. Wesleyan 0
Penn St.-Behrend 2, Immaculata 1
Ursinus 4-5, N.J. City 3-6
Wentworth 9-8, King’s (Pa.) 5-3
Ave Maria 13-7, Lawrence Tech 3-14
Bellevue 6, Keiser 1
Cumberland (Tenn.) 4, Talladega 2
Freed-Hardeman 9, Lane 4
Georgetown (Ky.) 9, Culver-Stockton 0
Guilford 8, Dean 3
Maryville (Tenn.) 6, Oneonta 1
Milligan 8, Fisher 3
Missouri Valley 5, Mount Vernon Nazarene 4
Penn St.-Beaver 5, Trinity International 1
St. Xavie 12-2, Aquinas 2-4
W. Carolina 9, NC State 8
Clarke 5-8, Mount Marty 4-0
Elizabethtown 8-7, Kenyon 4-4, 2nd game, 10 innings
Hiram 13-5, Lakeland 6-2, 2nd game, 11 innings
Judson 6-8, Cornerstone 5-4
Lyndon St. 7, Iowa Wesleyan 2
Macalester 19, Robert Morris (Ill.) 6
Minn. St.-Mankato 4, Lewis 3
Mount Union 2, Nebraska Wesleyan 1
Northern St. 5-6, Briar Cliff 1-0
Spring Arbor 8, Siena Heights 2
Wabash 7, Bethany Lutheran 4
Wheaton (Ill.) 5, Baldwin-Wallace 4
Grand View 4-9, South Dakota St. 2-0
SW Christian 7, Randall 1
Dordt 10-1, Jamestown 3-5
