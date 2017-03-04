12:53 pm, March 4, 2017
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Middlesbrough in drop zone…

Middlesbrough in drop zone as Stoke wins 2-0

By The Associated Press March 4, 2017 12:25 pm 03/04/2017 12:25pm
Share
Stoke City's Marko Arnautovic scores his side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Middlesbrough at the bet365 Stadium, Stoke, England, Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

STOKE, England (AP) — Marko Arnautovic scored two first-half goals Saturday to lead Stoke to a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough, which plunged into the Premier League relegation zone.

The Austria midfielder brought down a long pass from Glenn Whelan in the 29th, rounded goalkeeper Victor Valdes and smashed into the unprotected net for his fifth of the season.

Stoke doubled its lead in the 42nd in a move like the Stoke of old. A lofted corner was headed down by Peter Crouch and Arnautovic reacted first inside the six-yard box to swivel and score through a bunch of Middlesbrough defenders.

Midtable Stoke rebounded impressively from its 4-0 loss at Tottenham last weekend.

Middlesbrough is three points from safety.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Middlesbrough in drop zone…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News