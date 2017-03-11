5:39 pm, March 11, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: An AT&T spokeswoman says a nationwide outage has been resolved. A hardware issue had caused some calls not to connect Saturday morning.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Mastery easily wins San…

Mastery easily wins San Felipe, pulled up after finish

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 5:35 pm 03/11/2017 05:35pm
Share

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Mastery won the $400,000 San Felipe Stakes by 6 3/4 lengths and was pulled up after the finish line, leaving trainer Bob Baffert worried about the future of his promising 3-year-old colt.

Ridden by Mike Smith, Mastery led all the way and ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.28 at Santa Anita on Saturday. The 4-5 favorite paid $3.60, $2.40 and $2.10.

Smith says shortly after crossing the finish of the Grade 2 race, Mastery picked up his left hind leg and wouldn’t put any weight on it. The colt’s saddle was removed and he was vanned off for a trip back to his barn. Baffert says he’s not sure exactly what’s wrong.

Mastery was making his 3-year-old debut after winning all three of his starts last year.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Mastery easily wins San…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News