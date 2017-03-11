1:09 pm, March 11, 2017
Washington, DC
King gets 3 as Cherries beat West Ham to end 2017 drought

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 12:43 pm 03/11/2017 12:43pm
Bournemouth's Joshua King, centre right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team mates during the English Premier League match West Ham against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, Saturday March 11, 2017. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth won for the first time this year in the English Premier League, beating West Ham 3-2 on Saturday despite failing to convert two penalties.

Joshua King scored a hat trick to lift his tally to eight goals in his last seven games.

Bournemouth scored all seven of its previous spot-kicks this season but failed on two in a half-hour.

It didn’t matter as King hit a last-minute winner to complete his treble — canceling out strikes from Michail Antonio and substitute Andre Ayew for mid-table West Ham — as Bournemouth secured its first success of the year at the ninth attempt.

The Cherries were gifted the chance to take the lead after only eight minutes when Sofiane Feghouli needlessly hauled down Charlie Daniels in the area. King side-footed his penalty horribly wide.

Jose Fonte then gave away the softest of penalties when sticking out a leg as Marc Pugh darted past him.

This time Benik Afobe stepped up, only to roll his effort into the arms of the diving Darren Randolph.

Bournemouth is 14th, six points clear of the relegation zone.

