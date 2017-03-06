10:00 am, March 6, 2017
ISRAEL 2, SOUTH KOREA 1, 10 innings

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 9:28 am 03/06/2017 09:28am
ISRAEL SOUTH KOREA
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fuld cf 6 0 2 0 Y.Lee cf 4 0 0 0
Kelly 3b 4 0 0 0 Seo 2b 4 0 2 1
Gailen lf 4 0 1 0 T.Kim dh 3 0 0 0
Freiman 1b 4 1 0 0 Oh pr-dh 1 0 0 0
Borenstein rf 4 0 1 0 D.Lee 1b 5 0 0 0
Decker dh 3 0 0 0 Son rf 4 0 2 0
Davis ph-dh 1 0 1 0 Min lf 4 0 2 0
Meyers pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Yang c 4 0 1 0
Lavarnway c 3 0 1 0 Hur 3b 3 1 0 0
Krieger 2b 3 0 0 1 J.Kim ss 2 0 0 0
Burcham ss 5 0 2 1
Totals 37 2 8 2 Totals 34 1 7 1
Israel 010 000 000 1—2
South Korea 000 010 000 0—1

DP_Israel 2. LOB_Israel 14. South Korea 9. 2B_Borenstein, Davis. SB_Seo. CS_Y.Lee.

IP H R ER BB SO
Israel
Marquis 3 2 0 0 1 3
Thornton H,1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Bleich BS,1 1 2 0 0 0 1
Cramer 1 1 0 0 0 0
Katz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Zeid W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 2 4
South Korea
Chang 4 2 1 1 3 5
Sim 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Cha 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Won 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Lee 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Lim 2-3 1 0 0 2 0
Oh 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
C.Lim L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 1 0

Thornton pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Bleich pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_by Thornton (J.Kim 2).

T_4:11. A_15,470.

