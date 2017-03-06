ISRAEL 2, SOUTH KOREA 1, 10 innings

|ISRAEL
|SOUTH KOREA
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Fuld cf
|6
|0
|2
|0
|Y.Lee cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Gailen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Kim dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Freiman 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Oh pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Borenstein rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Lee 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Decker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Son rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Davis ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Min lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Meyers pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Yang c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lavarnway c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hur 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Krieger 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|J.Kim ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Burcham ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Totals
|37
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|Israel
|010
|000
|000
|1—2
|South Korea
|000
|010
|000
|0—1
DP_Israel 2. LOB_Israel 14. South Korea 9. 2B_Borenstein, Davis. SB_Seo. CS_Y.Lee.
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Israel
|Marquis
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Thornton H,1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bleich BS,1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cramer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Katz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Zeid W, 1-0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|South Korea
|Chang
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Sim
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Cha
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Won
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lee
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Lim
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Oh
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C.Lim L, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
Thornton pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Bleich pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_by Thornton (J.Kim 2).
T_4:11. A_15,470.